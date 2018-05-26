Oh We Get It: A Gallery Of Reasons Rich The Kid Let Tori Brixx Plug Walk All Over His Wife’s Furniture

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 13

Splash News

Tori Brixx Is A Banger

Right now, rapper Rich the Kid is in the middle of a messy divorce. His wife claims he’s actually moved in Tori Brixx, and they’ve been plug walking all over her old furniture. That’s super soon, Rich! But we get it, Tori Brixx has the yammys and the pretty face.

Hit the flip to see all of epic thirst traps Rich the Kid probably fell for.

8am

A post shared by Tori Hughes (@toribrixx) on

If you’re still up… drop a comment @facet lingerie #ToriBrixx #BrixxBeauty

A post shared by Tori Hughes (@toribrixx) on

    Continue Slideshow

    🧐

    A post shared by Tori Hughes (@toribrixx) on

    Every Superhero needs a cape ! #Slay outfit by @jessicarichcollection

    A post shared by Tori Hughes (@toribrixx) on

    Good Morning. 🌤 #RiseNGrind

    A post shared by Tori Hughes (@toribrixx) on

    Lil Tink Tink #TinkerBell

    A post shared by Tori Hughes (@toribrixx) on

    🔮 @fashionnova 🔮 Better use my code "XOTori" 😈

    A post shared by Tori Hughes (@toribrixx) on

    A post shared by Tori Hughes (@toribrixx) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213
    Categories: For Your Information, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus