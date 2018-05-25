That Was Fast! #MarriedToMedicine’s Dr. Simone Reconciles With Her Husband Three Months After Announcing Divorce

Dr. Simone & Cecil Whitmore Celebrate 22nd Wedding Anniversary

Just three months after announcing that she was “finished” in her marriage, Dr. Simone Whitmore has had a complete change of heart.

The “Married To Medicine” star who announced during the reunion that she and her husband Cecil were going to couple’s counseling, is apparently seeing stellar results and apparently calling off her divorce.

“Happy 22nd Anniversary @cecilcwhit! Never would have made it without God’s blessings! #endlesslove,” she captioned a photo with her husband.

Similarly, Cecil posted a picture to let fans know that “they made it.”

Woo, that was a close one.

Looks like Dr. Simone consulted her good friend Dr. Jackie who took back her husband Curtis after that cheating scandal.

Are you surprised that Dr. Simone and Cecil reconciled???