A Lil Positivity: ‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris Just Donated $1 Million To His Alma Mater, Clark Atlanta University

Kenya Barris Donates $1 Million To His Alma Mater

On Monday, Black-ish creator Kenya Barris and his wife, Dr. Rainbow Barris, donated $1 million to Clark Atlanta University, as a way of kicking off the institution’s 30th anniversary celebration. The generous gift has been dubbed the Kenya and Rainbow Barris Annual Scholarship Award, and it is to be split between students studying mass media arts and biology.

Dr. Ronald A. Johnson, President of Clark Atlanta University, praised the couple for using their voice in order to support their “beloved institution.”

Johnson said about the family, “Mr. Barris has lifted his powerful voice in the entertainment industry to explore issues of classism and racism in creative and humorous ways. In giving back to their alma mater, he has again used his powerful voice to articulate the importance of supporting this beloved institution that is giving our students the skills and confidence to find and lift their own voices in the field of their choice.”

Both Kenya and Rainbow Barris graduated from CAU in 1996, with degrees in mass media arts and biology respectively.