Unruly: Drake Throws Major Shots At Pusha T And Kanye West On New “Duppy Freestyle” [Listen]
Looks like it’s going to be an interesting summer between OVO and G.O.O.D. Music. It all got started when Pusha released his album DAYTONA on Thursday night/Friday morning, and everyone got an earful of his track ‘Infrared.’ On it, he throws some pretty deliberate shots at both Drake and Baby. He basically attributes Drake’s rise to Trump’s election — both with outside help. Trump from Russians, and Drake from ghostwriter Quentin Miller.
The game’s f*cked up
N*ggas beats is bangin’, n*gga, ya hooks did it
The lyric pennin’ equal the Trumps winnin’
The bigger question is how the Russians did it
It was written like Nas but it came from Quentin
Now, Pusha T has been casting light shade at Drake for years, but Aubrey had never seemed too interested in responding. But seeing as how he was just in Wyoming helping Kanye with his latest projects just a few short weeks ago…meanwhile, Kanye was putting a spitshine on tracks like this for Pusha…needless to say, Drake was a little offended.
So, he clapped back with “Duppy Freestyle” and let everything off his chest at once.
To which Pusha responded:
Referencing Drake’s own lyrics.
Sheesh…that was pretty aggressive on Drake’s part. Do you think Pusha will hop right back in with a response? Who do you think is “winning” this beef so far?
Getty/Twitter