A Lil Positivity: Rickey Smiley Gifts A Car To High School Student Who Went Viral Riding The Bus To Graduation Alone

Rickey Smiley Gives High School Graduate A Car

A young graduate by the name of Corey Patrick went viral earlier this week as a woman spotted him riding the city bus to his high school graduation, with no friends or family to support him on his big day.

His determination to walk across the stage and honor his accomplishment inspired hundreds online, and particularly Rickey Smiley. The Radio host was so inspired by Corey’s story that he offered to buy the young man a car so he can get where he needs to go on his own.

He brought Corey on the show and gifted him with a brand new Jeep. Take a listen:

Good for Corey!

Rickey Smiley Morning Show