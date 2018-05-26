She Wasn’t Ready: Tiffany Haddish Slapped With Million Dollar Lawsuit From Ex-Husband After She Accused Him Of Domestic Violence

In her book “ The Last Black Unicorn”, Tiffany Haddish opened up about her past experiences with domestic violence at the hands of her ex-husband William Stewart. Clearly unhappy with the flack that he’s received, Stewart has come forward and filed a lawsuit in an attempt clear his name.

In a lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Stewart accused his ex of labeling him a “monster” in “The Ex-Husband” chapter of her New York Times Bestselling book. In the book Haddish accused her ex-husband of choking, kidnapping and stalking her throughout their five-year marriage.

In her defense, Haddish didn’t mention her ex by name, Stewart claims that he’s easily identifiable because he’s the only person she’s ever been married to. She allegedly implied that Stewart’s domestic abuse led to her to have a miscarriage.

He is reportedly seeking damages in excess of $1,000,000 due to claims of libel, slander and defamation.