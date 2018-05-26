Prayers Up: Busta Rhymes’ Longtime Hypeman Spliff Star Underwent Open Heart Surgery For Life-Threatening Condition

I’m the happiest mu’fucka in the world right now seeing my brother for the 1st time since his heart procedure earlier today which was life threatening according the Dr.’s because condition that his heart was functioning at!!! My bro made it through successfully and again the Lion Heart and Gladiator spirit that my brother has is too powerful so jut know when my bro finish healing you mu’fucka’s will have the BIGGEST PROBLEMS Tk deal with when we touch that fuckin’ stage!!!! Stay tuned!!! Again thanks for all the prayers and all the love. @spliffstar_mrlewis I LOVE YOU BUG HOMIE!!!! SALUTE KING!!! #FAMILY1ST

