Prayers Up: Busta Rhymes’ Longtime Hypeman Spliff Star Underwent Open Heart Surgery For Life-Threatening Condition

Spliff Star Reportedly Recovering From Open Heart Surgery
Rapper Spliff Star, best known as Busta Rhymes’ longtime hype man, is recovering from open heart surgery.
Busta posted a screenshot of their Facetime call on Instagram and shared a heartfelt message for his longtime collaborator. “I’m the happiest mu’fucka in the world right now seeing my brother for the 1st time since his heart procedure earlier today.” . According to the Busta’s post, Spliff Star had a life-threatening condition and doctors said his heart wasn’t functioning properly.
I’m the happiest mu’fucka in the world right now seeing my brother for the 1st time since his heart procedure earlier today which was life threatening according the Dr.’s because condition that his heart was functioning at!!! My bro made it through successfully and again the Lion Heart and Gladiator spirit that my brother has is too powerful so jut know when my bro finish healing you mu’fucka’s will have the BIGGEST PROBLEMS Tk deal with when we touch that fuckin’ stage!!!! Stay tuned!!! Again thanks for all the prayers and all the love. @spliffstar_mrlewis I LOVE YOU BUG HOMIE!!!! SALUTE KING!!! #FAMILY1ST