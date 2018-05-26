Prayers Up: Busta Rhymes’ Longtime Hypeman Spliff Star Underwent Open Heart Surgery For Life-Threatening Condition

- By Bossip Staff
(Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for ASCAP)

Spliff Star Reportedly Recovering From Open Heart Surgery

Rapper Spliff Star, best known as Busta Rhymes’ longtime hype man, is recovering from open heart surgery.

Busta posted a screenshot of their Facetime call on Instagram and shared a heartfelt message for his longtime collaborator. “I’m the happiest mu’fucka in the world right now seeing my brother for the 1st time since his heart procedure earlier today.” . According to the Busta’s post, Spliff Star had a life-threatening condition and doctors said his heart wasn’t functioning properly.

 

 

 

