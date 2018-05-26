So Sad: Bronx Man Stabs Pregnant Girlfriend Six Times Killing Their Unborn Child [Video]

Man Stabs Pregnant Girlfriend Six Times Killing Their Unborn Child

Liv Abreu ,30 year old army veteran, was 20 weeks pregnant when she was allegedly stabbed by her boyfriend in the Bronx earlier this week, causing her to lose her baby.

Police say Abreu was stabbed at least seven times in her stomach. She’s currently in critical condition but is expected to survive and make a full recovery, unfortunately her unborn baby did not survive the attack.

Her boyfriend Oscar Alvarez is charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of weapon.