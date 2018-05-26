Nippy’s Revenge: Whitney Houston Fans Do LeBron James Powder-Toss Over Drake’s Pusha T And Kanye West Diss

Image via Raymond Hall/GC Images/Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Whitney Houston Fans Rejoice That Drake Dissed Pusha T And Kanye

What a day when the tables will turn…

Not even 24 hours after Pusha T dropped his somewhat-regurgitated Drake diss, “Infrared”, from his new album DAYTONA, Aubrey has responded in kind. While many people are genuflecting at Aubrey’s feet for his fervent timeliness, there is another person who ultimately “won” yesterday.

Whitney Houston.

Upon release of the DAYTONA artwork, Pusha received immediate backlash for the album artwork he and Kanye West chose, a photograph of Nippy’s drug-strewn bathroom. So suffice to say, there were many who couldn’t be happier that Aubrey brought the smoke to his braided foe and his sunken homeboy

listening to Drake disrespect the fools who disrespected Whitney today. pic.twitter.com/sTcQtbwNuo — king crissle (@crissles) May 26, 2018

