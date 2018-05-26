Family Business: Blac Chyna Claims The Kardashians Threatened To Pull ‘KUWTK’ Unless E! Canceled Her Show

Blac Chyna Says The Kardashians Got Her Show With Rob Cancelled

Blac Chyna is claiming that the Kardashian family got Rob & Chyna canceled.

According to Chy, they did so by making secret threats to E! that they would completely yank Keeping Up With The Kardashians and take it to another network if they didn’t pull her show with Rob, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

The documents reportedly claim that there was a conspiracy to keep Chyna in the dark as to why her show was actually canceled. According to her, season 1 of Rob & Chyna did better than KUWTK, and they were already filming scenes for the second season–which then never ended up happening.

Blac Chyna claims that it all went down in one January 2017 meeting between E! executives and the Kardashian clan. She alleges that a contributing reason as to why her show got wrongfully canceled was because the family “falsely claimed” that Chyna was being physically abusive toward Rob.

The Kardashians, on the other hand, have said all along the show was canceled because the ratings weren’t up to par. And Chyna got a restraining order, which prevented Rob from coming near her, making them filming a television show impossible.