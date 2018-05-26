Jesus Take The Gavel: Rape Suspect Found Not Guilty After Pulling Out His Penis In Court

A Connecticut sexual assault suspect pulled his penis out in court to prove that it didn’t match his accuser’s description. He was found not guilty on Friday.

Jurors in New Haven cleared Desmond James, 26, of three counts of sexual assault, this comes two days after he whipped out his willy to prove that he doesn’t fit the accuser’s story of being raped by a black man whose lil bits were lighter than the rest of his skin.

James’ lawyer, Todd Busser, said to The Post following the verdict, “If it’s not the light one, it’s not the right one.”

The victim picked James out of a photo lineup after reporting that she was raped while walking home one night in 2012. Her troubling description of the man who did it was a “dark-skinned black male with big lips and black-people hair,” Busser said. “There were a number of troubling aspects in terms of the allegation. It evoked negative racial stereotypes. We felt in general that it didn’t describe our client.”

The biggest mismatch of all, though, was the description of the attacker’s nether regions. So, the only evidence Busser offered to prov James’ innocence was to have his client stand in the middle of the court room with his penis out.

The testimony was “embarrassing” for James, but worth it in the end. “If your liberty is at stake, he was willing to do that,” Busser said.

Though he got off this time, James didn’t get out of serving hard time altogether. He’s already doing 65 years behind bars for breaking into a house and raping a 10-year-old girl, according to records. Sheesh.