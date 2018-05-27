This Is America: White Teen Released Without Bail After A Brutal Beating That Left A Black Teacher Assistant On Life Support

White Student Released Without Bail After Attacking Black Teacher Aide And Putting Him On Life Support

Corey David Burfield, 18, of St. Paul , is charged with one count of first-degree assault and one count of third-degree assault in a beating that left a black teacher assistant on life support. He was allowed to go home after his mother said she would “watch him”, and was allowed to leave jail without posting any bail.

According to reports of the the attack at Harrison Education Center, Burfield knocked him to the ground and punched him several times, leaving him unresponsive. Dukuly had been in ICU on a ventilator but is allegedly now opening his eyes and moving his arms and legs.