Kut-Throat Kardashian: Kim K. Unloaded A Full Klip From The Petty-Choppa After A Rapper Tried To Klap Back At Kanye
- By Bossip Staff
Kim Kardashian is fed up with y’all talking reckless about her husband.
She took to Twitter on Saturday after Chicago rapper and friend of Kanye, Rhymefest, who is also a co-founder of “Donda’s House”, a nonprofit organization the rappers stared in 2011 to pay tribute to his late mother and serve the youth of their hometown of Chicago.
After the buzz of Pusha T’s album had social media heating up, Rhymefest sent out a few tweets aimed at Drake asking for help, since Kanye apparently turned his back on the organization that the two created.
Upset with Rhymefest’s disloyalty Kim Kardashian fired back a could shots and ethering him for coming for Kanye.
