Kut-Throat Kardashian: Kim K. Unloaded A Full Klip From The Petty-Choppa After A Rapper Tried To Klap Back At Kanye

Kim Kardashian Ethered Rhymefest After He Tried To Klap At Kanye

Kim Kardashian is fed up with y’all talking reckless about her husband.

She took to Twitter on Saturday after Chicago rapper and friend of Kanye, Rhymefest, who is also a co-founder of “Donda’s House”, a nonprofit organization the rappers stared in 2011 to pay tribute to his late mother and serve the youth of their hometown of Chicago.

After the buzz of Pusha T’s album had social media heating up, Rhymefest sent out a few tweets aimed at Drake asking for help, since Kanye apparently turned his back on the organization that the two created.

I’m asking @Drake to help the part of Chicago Kanye has Abandoned! Please contact @DondasHouse — Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) May 26, 2018

@Drake when G.O.O.D. Music sends the money they owe you, will you please help us rebuild Kanye’s mothers house for the youth of Chicago. I spoke to Kanye about it. His response was “fuck the youth of Chicago” — Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) May 26, 2018

Upset with Rhymefest’s disloyalty Kim Kardashian fired back a could shots and ethering him for coming for Kanye.

U haven’t been right since u got kicked out of the studio in Hawaii wearing fake Yeezy’s @RHYMEFEST 😂 You’re over levergenging Kanye’s name & asked Kanye to donate money to u so stop w your fake community politics & lies. Truth is you haven’t been able to sustain the foundation — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

I saw you at our studio a few weeks ago so why didn’t you bring this up then @RHYMEFEST ? You were trying to get Kanye to listen to your sub par beats. You have the audacity to use Kanye’s mom name to try to shead a negative light on Kanye. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

You didn’t say this when Kanye paid you up front then you disappeared during Pablo #RealFriends @RHYMEFEST — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

Fuck i spelled leveraging wrong. Typing while pissed will do this to you 😂 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

Go to the next page to see Kim K. ether Rhymefest…