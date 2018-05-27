Jesus Take The Scalpel: Atlanta Dermatologist Facing Multiple Lawsuits After Video Shows Her Rapping And Dancing During Surgery

Atlanta Dermatologist Is Facing Multiple Lawsuits After Videos Of Her Dancing In Operating Room Surface

Dr. Windell Boutte is facing several malpractice lawsuits after posting a series of videos showing her dancing in the operating room while performing surgery on patients in Dr. Miami fashion. Dr. Boutte is also in facing heat for performing cosmetic procedures such as breast augmentation and butt lifts whole only being a dermatologist thanks too a loophole in Georgia law.

Dr. Boutte allegedly has five malpractice lawsuits pending against her with female patients claiming they’ve suffered infections, disfigurement, even brain damage following procedures at Boutte’s hand.