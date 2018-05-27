Teenage Emotions: Sofia Richie Wishes Her Geriatric Boo Scott Disick A Happy Birthday

Sofia Richie Shows Love For Scott Disick’s Birthday

Saturday, May 26th marked the 35th birthday for Scott Disick, and his boo Sofia Richie was right there beside him in St. Barts to wish the estranged Kardashian clan member the best day ever.

Disick’s 19-year-old girlfriend gave her main man a lot of love on his birthday, and took to Instagram to post a sweet photo of the two getting cozy. Sofia also posted another pic of the pair in an Instagram story of her and the birthday boy sharing a kiss.

After almost a year together, it looks like Scott and Sofia are still going strong.

Lionel Richie said just a few months ago, once again, that he’s not a fan of this couple, and he thinks this is just a phase for his daughter. Looks like he’s gonna have to wait this one out just a little bit longer.