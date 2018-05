Ciara Shares Sweet Saturday Snap Of Husband And Kids

What’s cuter than Ciara’s family? Newborn puppies maybe, and that’s about it. CiCi shared this beautiful photo with her squad on Instagram Saturday.

Happy Saturday Everyone😝. #Family A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on May 26, 2018 at 10:33am PDT

The kiddos are so adorable, riiiiiight?

Gotta love those Wilsons