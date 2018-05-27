In White Folks News: Luann de Lesseps Accepts Plea Deal Following Palm Beach Arrest

Real Housewives star Luann de Lesseps has agreed to a plea deal more than five months after her drunken arrested in Palm Beach, Florida.

According to the Daily Mail, the former Countess will have most of the serious charges against her dropped. The outlet claims her felony charges–including resisting an officer with violence, disorderly intoxication and battery on a law enforcement officer–will all be dropped. The exchange includes that the Bravo star will enter a plea of guilty to a lesser misdemeanor.

De Lesseps is due back in court in July for a plea conference, which is where the charges will be reduced.

After her arrest on Christmas Eve, the newly divorced reality star addressed the incident and apologized for her actions, saying it was her first time in Palm Beach since her wedding, which brought up a lot of emotions.

In addition to continuing to film the new season of the Real Housewives of New York City, Luann checked into an alcohol treatment center following her arrest.