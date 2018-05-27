Queen Isht: Nicki Minaj Reveals She’s Been Proposed To 3 Times, Says “New Boy” Already Wants Her To Pop Out A Baby Barb
Nicki Minaj Encourages Her Fans To Know Their Worth
In anticipation for her upcoming album Queen–which was just recently pushed back to an August release date—Nicki Minaj took to her Twitter page to give out some sound advice for all of her fans.
Because her album is titled Queen, it looks like Nicki’s whole message is centered around women empowering each other and knowing their worth without any outside validation from men *snaps.* Though the actual music from the project isn’t out yet, that didn’t stop Onika from spreading the good word and letting the Barbz in on some proper self-worth education.
Nicki sent out a series of tweets, revealing that she’s been proposed to 3 times, and on top of that, 4 of her boyfriends have asked her to have their children. She insists none of that is worth it for a fake Instagram relationship if you aren’t really happy with yourself.
She also talks about her “new boy” who is already asking her to pop out some kids for him–but insists she loves her freedom too much. But who is she talking about? Eminem??? Nas??? The Barbz won’t rest until they find out who exactly Onika is referring to here…but so far, this tweet is just an eyebrow-raiser.
She wraps up her tweet storm by retweeting Mack Maine’s playful response to the empowerment talk, insisting that once Queen season rolls around, women who aren’t being appreciated are going to make their way out of those relationships.
It looks like Nicki’s new album is going to be all about women, and her fans are all the way here for it. Unfortunately, there’s still 2 more months until Queen‘s new release date–but hopefully the album brings more clarity on the subjects she brought up in this series of tweets.