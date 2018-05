Angela Bassett is 16 years older than Katie Hopkins…….. pic.twitter.com/x9DDned92v — HOOD VOGUE (@kxyonn) May 20, 2018

Hilarious Memes Of The Week

Back at it again with another collection of hilarious memes for your Memorial Day weekend funny.

me attending my family and friends weddings after seeing the royal wedding pic.twitter.com/Jjc1k2zJEQ — Your OG 🐩 (@LRNROSE) May 19, 2018

Peep all the best (and funniest) memes of the week on the flip.