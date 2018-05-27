Propane Papi: Hilariously PETTY Reactions To Drake Sizzling Pusha T’s Braidlettes On “Duppy Freestyle”

Whitney Houston visiting Drake in his sleep tonight like… pic.twitter.com/41bFtXDfta — Afro-LightskinO. (@itsKARY_) May 25, 2018

Hilariously Petty “Duppy Freestyle” Reactions

Pusha T and his infamous braidlettes couldn’t even enjoy the DAYTONA hype before petty GAWD Drizzy came thru and kicked over their lil sandcastle with “Duppy Freestyle”–a spotlight-stealing response to Pusha’s “Infared” diss–that sent the whole entire internet spiraling into a Rap beef TIZZY.

IS THIS YOUR DRUG DEALER? pic.twitter.com/juRieLEK6o — Big Slime (@LordBalvin) May 25, 2018

Peep the pettiest reactions to Drake sizzling Pusha T’s braidlettes on the flip.