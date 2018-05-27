Propane Papi: Hilariously PETTY Reactions To Drake Sizzling Pusha T’s Braidlettes On “Duppy Freestyle”

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 20

Hilariously Petty “Duppy Freestyle” Reactions

Pusha T and his infamous braidlettes couldn’t even enjoy the DAYTONA hype before petty GAWD Drizzy came thru and kicked over their lil sandcastle with “Duppy Freestyle”–a spotlight-stealing response to Pusha’s “Infared” diss–that sent the whole entire internet spiraling into a Rap beef TIZZY.

Peep the pettiest reactions to Drake sizzling Pusha T’s braidlettes on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314151617181920
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus