Feeling This Hairstyle? Blonde Bundle Rocking Amber Rose Poses Poolside In Vegas

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 8

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

New hair, who dis?

Amber Rose Hosts Flamingo Las Vegas Pool Party

Amber Rose recently debuted a new look in Vegas for Memorial Day Weekend.

Muva hosted the Go Pool Dayclub at the Flamingo hotel while rocking a sleek ponytail created by celebrity wig maker Saddidy Girl.

She also showed her Rosebuds all her yummy yams in a poolside bikini photo.

This pool party was so much fun! @phvegas #besceneatPH 😍❤️

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

Gawd daaaamn Amb.

Are you feeling Amber’s Memorial Day weekend looks??

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

More Muva on the flip.

🌷

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

My beautiful, Smart, Amazing Manager @karacsax and I #Vegas ❤️

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678
    Categories: Are You Feelin This Get Up?, For Your Information, Multi

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus