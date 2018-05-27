Feeling This Hairstyle? Blonde Bundle Rocking Amber Rose Poses Poolside In Vegas

New hair, who dis?

Amber Rose Hosts Flamingo Las Vegas Pool Party

Amber Rose recently debuted a new look in Vegas for Memorial Day Weekend.

Muva hosted the Go Pool Dayclub at the Flamingo hotel while rocking a sleek ponytail created by celebrity wig maker Saddidy Girl.

She also showed her Rosebuds all her yummy yams in a poolside bikini photo.

Gawd daaaamn Amb.

Are you feeling Amber’s Memorial Day weekend looks??

More Muva on the flip.