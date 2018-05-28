Twirl Troubles: Kenya Moore Denies Secretly Splitting From Her Hubby—But Is Bravo Pulling Her Peach???
Kenya Moore Denies Divorce Rumors—But Is She Fired From RHOA?
Kenya Moore thinks her Marc Daly matrimony is being unfairly hit with vicious rumors. That’s the message the RHOA star sent out amid speculation that there’s trouble in her marriage.
Last week rumors swirled that Kenya who’s currently carrying a tummy full of twirl was divorcing her husband of one year after she posted a cryptic message about “not loving too soon.”
“Don’t love too soon. Don’t trust too fast. Don’t judge too soon. Don’t quit too early. Don’t expect too high. Don’t talk too much,” the post read.
And while she quickly deleted the post, people speculated that she could be talking about her restaurant-owning spouse.
Kenya’s since clapped back with a post calling out outlets for “regurgitating slanderous fake news.”
“At least be effing original with your hateful lies,” wrote Moore.” I’m used to you all making up stories to get clicks off my name but LEAVE MY FAMILY ALONE.”
#FAKENEWS @bet @celebrity_insider_org @theinquisitr shame on you for constantly regurgitating the slanderous fake news from #radaronline Fake Husband Fake Pregnancy Fake Boyfriends Fake Storyline FIred Fake Divorce At least be effing original with your hateful lies I'm used to you all making up stories to get clicks off my name but LEAVE MY FAMILY ALONE #thatamrsdaly2you #blacklove
Ooooop!
All the while Kenya’s been slamming divorce rumors, there’s another report swirling and this one involves her future on RHOA.
Hit the flip.
People are ADAMANT that despite announcing her pregnancy, Kenya Moore will not be back for season 11 of RHOA. Why? Well because the cast reportedly had a meeting and only NeNe Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams were in attendance.
“Kenya’s lie was outed about a week ago, when season 11 peach holders and friends assembled for a mandatory cast meeting. Moore was not in attendance and when asked about her absence, it was confirmed that she wasn’t invited back.
I’ve heard that Kenya may possibly be relegated to “friend” status, but her pride probably won’t allow that.”
SMH….do you think Kenya’s peach has been pulled??? Kim Zolciak did start spreading Kenya Moore firing rumors MONTHS ago.
If Kenya’s really gone that would mean that there’s room for new blood like Eva Marcille…
AND they could also bring back a certain Southern Belle…
Would you watch RHOA season 11 without Kenya Moore?