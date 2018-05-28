Twirl Troubles: Kenya Moore Denies Secretly Splitting From Her Hubby—But Is Bravo Pulling Her Peach???

Where is Andy???

Kenya Moore Denies Divorce Rumors—But Is She Fired From RHOA?

Kenya Moore thinks her Marc Daly matrimony is being unfairly hit with vicious rumors. That’s the message the RHOA star sent out amid speculation that there’s trouble in her marriage.

Last week rumors swirled that Kenya who’s currently carrying a tummy full of twirl was divorcing her husband of one year after she posted a cryptic message about “not loving too soon.”

“Don’t love too soon. Don’t trust too fast. Don’t judge too soon. Don’t quit too early. Don’t expect too high. Don’t talk too much,” the post read.

And while she quickly deleted the post, people speculated that she could be talking about her restaurant-owning spouse.

Kenya’s since clapped back with a post calling out outlets for “regurgitating slanderous fake news.”

“At least be effing original with your hateful lies,” wrote Moore.” I’m used to you all making up stories to get clicks off my name but LEAVE MY FAMILY ALONE.”

Ooooop!

All the while Kenya’s been slamming divorce rumors, there’s another report swirling and this one involves her future on RHOA.

Hit the flip.