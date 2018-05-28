Petty Party Part 2: Kim K Takes To Twitter Again To Break Down Why She Read Rhymefest For Filth

Kim Kardashian “Breaks Down” Issue With Rhymefest And Says She’ll Always Ride For Her Man

Kim Kardashian has been tweeting up a storm all weekend, all because of tweets from Rhymefest where he let the world know that Kanye could really care less about the kids of Chicago.

Here are a couple more of ‘Fest’s tweets which were left out of the previous reporting.

Would you say Darth Vader is a good way to describe the Kanye we’ve experienced as of late?

Here’s Kim’s “breakdown” of the situation

We know her perspective is skewed but is Ye the real victim here? Seems like it’s the kids who are suffering while she’s tweeting …

Ironically, the West’s celebrated a wedding anniversary last week…

Are you here for Kim the “ride or die” chick or does she need to take a seat?

Hit the flip for a few photos of the best things to come out of the KimYe union

