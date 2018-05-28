Petty Party Part 2: Kim K Takes To Twitter Again To Break Down Why She Read Rhymefest For Filth

Kim Kardashian “Breaks Down” Issue With Rhymefest And Says She’ll Always Ride For Her Man

Kim Kardashian has been tweeting up a storm all weekend, all because of tweets from Rhymefest where he let the world know that Kanye could really care less about the kids of Chicago.

Here are a couple more of ‘Fest’s tweets which were left out of the previous reporting.

I’m asking @Drake to help the part of Chicago Kanye has Abandoned! Please contact @DondasHouse — Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) May 26, 2018

I’ll take the Heat because I know who & what I’m dealing with! I also have Proof! What do you do when your brother turns into #DarthVader — Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) May 26, 2018

Would you say Darth Vader is a good way to describe the Kanye we’ve experienced as of late?

Here’s Kim’s “breakdown” of the situation

Let me break this all the way down … — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 27, 2018

Kanye and Donda started a charity called Loop Dreams. When Donda passed, they changed the name to Donda’s House. Kanye paid Rhymefest a salary to run it. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 27, 2018

After several years of lack of performance from the organization and Kanye going through personal financial issues, he could no longer fund salaries. Rhymefest asked to take it over and Kanye agreed with no financial strings attached. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 27, 2018

Kanye gave his “friend” an opportunity to run an organization on his own. So now that Kanye is being publicly shamed for not being involved makes no sense and, at this exact time, just seems very calculated. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 27, 2018

I have and will always applaud any efforts to give back to the community. To fight for justice and to help uplift the youth. But I will never tolerate someone who was close to Kanye who attempts to use his late mother’s name to publicly shame him while pretending to do good. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 27, 2018

I will always ride for my man! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 27, 2018

We know her perspective is skewed but is Ye the real victim here? Seems like it’s the kids who are suffering while she’s tweeting …

gratitude and happiness best describe what my wife means to me. I’m deeply grateful and purely happy 😊 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 25, 2018

Ironically, the West’s celebrated a wedding anniversary last week…

Are you here for Kim the “ride or die” chick or does she need to take a seat?

Hit the flip for a few photos of the best things to come out of the KimYe union