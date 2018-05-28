He Is Groot: Jaheim Seems To Have Morphed Into Crackishly Crusty Tree Bark & The Jokes Are FLYING

The result of putting women first pic.twitter.com/tAtlc3CHv6 — H (@hclass__) May 25, 2018

The Internet Vs. Jaheim

WTF happened to Jaheim??? No, seriously, why does he look like crackishly crusty tree bark that lives in a dumpster under the sea?? If you know, let us know, because we’re somewhat concerned unlike the rest of the internet that’s been flaming him on high heat this whole entire Memorial Day weekend.

“Dry heim” got me dying RT @BayouBun: Lmaooooooooo Game said Jaheim use baby powder chapstick pic.twitter.com/ErpCRRnoCP — YoungPDA (@DaveeC_) May 26, 2018

Peep the absolute funniest (and pettiest) Jaheim slander on the flip.