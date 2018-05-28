He Is Groot: Jaheim Seems To Have Morphed Into Crackishly Crusty Tree Bark & The Jokes Are FLYING
- By Bossip Staff
The Internet Vs. Jaheim
WTF happened to Jaheim??? No, seriously, why does he look like crackishly crusty tree bark that lives in a dumpster under the sea?? If you know, let us know, because we’re somewhat concerned unlike the rest of the internet that’s been flaming him on high heat this whole entire Memorial Day weekend.
Peep the absolute funniest (and pettiest) Jaheim slander on the flip.