MSNBC Hosting Town Hall On “Everyday Racism In America” The Same Day As Starbucks Closes For Racial Bias Training

MSNBC is set to air a special at 9pm tomorrow hosted by Joy Reid and Chris Hayes, with special reporting from Trymaine Lee. It’s the same day Starbucks is scheduled to close all locations for racial bias training.

This looks like a good and much-needed discussion… Hopefully, people of all races will tune in. And hopefully this will go a long way towards white people not calling the police on black people for just living their lives. Sidenote: Are you boycotting Starbucks still or do you think they are really doing something with their racial bias training?