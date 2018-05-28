MSNBC Hosting Town Hall On “Everyday Racism In America” The Same Day As Starbucks Closes For Racial Bias Training

By Bossip Staff
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 20: Tracy Martin, Joy Reid, and Sybrina Fulton attends the premiere of "Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story" during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC on April 20, 2018 in New York City.

(Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

MSNBC is set to air a special at 9pm tomorrow hosted by Joy Reid and Chris Hayes, with special reporting from Trymaine Lee. It’s the same day Starbucks is scheduled to close all locations for racial bias training.

This looks like a good and much-needed discussion… Hopefully, people of all races will tune in. And hopefully this will go a long way towards white people not calling the police on black people for just living their lives. Sidenote: Are you boycotting Starbucks still or do you think they are really doing something with their racial bias training?

