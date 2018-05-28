Racist Youtuber ALMOST Gets His Azz Beat At Denny’s By Black Men… [Video]

Racist Youtuber #IcePoseidon and his “honorary white” side kick #AsianAndy and the rest of his crew got G-Checked by multiple black people in a Denny’s Restaurant for being openly racist. Ice Poseidon has a LONG history of provoking black people in public places. This time it backfired, heavily. While he was being checked , notice….one of the white supremacist females in his crew yell “I’m Scared” .. these white supremacist ALL STAY ON CODE with each other. The whole group TRIED to be deceptive during the confrontation but the black people there wasn’t being fooled. Shout out to those black men who was NOT with the bullshit

