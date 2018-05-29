Just In Case: Here’s Why Soul Singer Jaheim Looks Drastically Different

Singer Jaheim’s New Look Causes A Stir

Yes, Jaheim has a new look and no, it isn’t seemingly due to a health crisis.

As previously reported fans and celebs alike posted memes showing the New Jersey singer looking drastically different. And while some people laughed, others slammed the critics amid rising concerns about Jaheim’s well being.

After doing some digging, we’ve discovered a perfectly reasonable explanation for Jaheim’s much smaller frame; veganism.

According to the singer himself, while he’s not 100% vegan, he eats clean and enjoys sharing photos of meals including some “cooking for bae” style concoctions…

and banana peels. Yes, this gentleman is eating banana peels.

When Jaheim’s not urging fans to eat healthily, he’s telling them about his 40th birthday celebration that included a relaxing moment in a massage chair…

and sharing tasty vegan food spots in Jersey.

What do YOU think about the super slimmed down singer?

More vegan-friendly Jaheim on the flip.