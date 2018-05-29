Just In Case: Here’s Why Soul Singer Jaheim Looks Drastically Different

Traveling thru life looking from the inside vs the outside observing in and I'm enjoying the great adventures of JA-Heim I'm loving every bit of it yes my ups and downs now watch all my turns arounds trouble don't last always. New music is in the air and it's traveling from me to your ears my heart to your heart can you feel the pulse running through your spine all the way to your BiG toe haha well I feel it all in my shoes. This is the BiG1 had a great meeting yesterday evening and it was all about you the people. Jaheim is gonna make you smile once more Just be patient and tell a friend to pay close attention as Team Jaheim put the works togetherness for the everyone who counts on him that right YOU THE PEOPLE All OVER THE WORLD. New single coming soon to mainstream radio Jaheim cannot wait till you all get a chance to see the progress and New approach to the music you will be so addictive to so get ready. #trouble #dont #always #last #teamjaheim #jaheimnewalbum #jaheimnewsingle #anmouncing #soon #JA #Heim #jaheim

A post shared by Jaheim (@officialjaheim) on

Singer Jaheim’s New Look Causes A Stir

Yes, Jaheim has a new look and no, it isn’t seemingly due to a health crisis.

As previously reported fans and celebs alike posted memes showing the New Jersey singer looking drastically different. And while some people laughed, others slammed the critics amid rising concerns about Jaheim’s well being.

After doing some digging, we’ve discovered a perfectly reasonable explanation for Jaheim’s much smaller frame; veganism.

According to the singer himself, while he’s not 100% vegan, he eats clean and enjoys sharing photos of meals including some “cooking for bae” style concoctions…

I had a really good ole time with these friends And I promise it felt like I was eating steak I actually made a plate for you lol I'll eat it later for a snack lol I really feel good and better. Food is a choice and in fact everything we do we have choice so make the best choice today for a better you tomorrow look at these pics I only post so many to show you what meat is. Wake up and seasoning is all you'll need for mushrooms really give beef is flavor but when you eat it alone you'll be in for a surprising event and will celebrate haha I'm hungry now. But I can wait until the sun go down patience Is key food is also poison so don't rush to someone that's seeking to destroy your future With foods that don't help your nourishment. #food #motivation #better #healthy #choices #JA #Heim #jaheim

A post shared by Jaheim (@officialjaheim) on

and banana peels. Yes, this gentleman is eating banana peels.

Good afternoon IG Food is energy so Give your gut what's Needed to fuel you up. I'm not a vegan I take No following in the world's Delusions of Confusion I just don't eat animal And products there of. It's like saying I'm christian And people start to put Then in box of limitations To life on so many levels. However I do supply My body w/vegan products In which I am investigating Everyday on what's health Or stealth for our body to Be well nurtured to have A wealthy living. Don't just throw away These peels of bananas Add them to your meals So your children are very Strong and energetic. (Google) banana peels And benefits there of And simply add to your Diet aide your environment. Bananas are a healthy fruit with a uniquely filling quality, but their benefits don't just stop in its nutritional value. The peel has plenty of unusual uses for the environment and your body. Bananas are rich in vitamin B6, manganese, vitamin C, fiber, potassium, biotin, and copper. Aug 4, 2014. Nutritional highlights. Strawberries are an excellent source of vitamins C and K as well as providing a good dose of fibre, folic acid, manganese and potassium. They also contain significant amounts of phytonutrients and flavanois which makes strawberries bright red. Herbs to taste w/few tablespoons of Agave is optional can use any herb you love. Also I used coconut oil you can use avocado. You can also use water to fully cook the peels Add oils once it's done. #energy #food #banana #secrets #pay #attention #jaheim

A post shared by Jaheim (@officialjaheim) on

When Jaheim’s not urging fans to eat healthily, he’s telling them about his 40th birthday celebration that included a relaxing moment in a massage chair…

and sharing tasty vegan food spots in Jersey.

What do YOU think about the super slimmed down singer?

More vegan-friendly Jaheim on the flip.

