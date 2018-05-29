Just In Case: Here’s Why Soul Singer Jaheim Looks Drastically Different
Traveling thru life looking from the inside vs the outside observing in and I'm enjoying the great adventures of JA-Heim I'm loving every bit of it yes my ups and downs now watch all my turns arounds trouble don't last always. New music is in the air and it's traveling from me to your ears my heart to your heart can you feel the pulse running through your spine all the way to your BiG toe haha well I feel it all in my shoes. This is the BiG1 had a great meeting yesterday evening and it was all about you the people. Jaheim is gonna make you smile once more Just be patient and tell a friend to pay close attention as Team Jaheim put the works togetherness for the everyone who counts on him that right YOU THE PEOPLE All OVER THE WORLD. New single coming soon to mainstream radio Jaheim cannot wait till you all get a chance to see the progress and New approach to the music you will be so addictive to so get ready. #trouble #dont #always #last #teamjaheim #jaheimnewalbum #jaheimnewsingle #anmouncing #soon #JA #Heim #jaheim
Singer Jaheim’s New Look Causes A Stir
Yes, Jaheim has a new look and no, it isn’t seemingly due to a health crisis.
As previously reported fans and celebs alike posted memes showing the New Jersey singer looking drastically different. And while some people laughed, others slammed the critics amid rising concerns about Jaheim’s well being.
After doing some digging, we’ve discovered a perfectly reasonable explanation for Jaheim’s much smaller frame; veganism.
According to the singer himself, while he’s not 100% vegan, he eats clean and enjoys sharing photos of meals including some “cooking for bae” style concoctions…
I had a really good ole time with these friends And I promise it felt like I was eating steak I actually made a plate for you lol I'll eat it later for a snack lol I really feel good and better. Food is a choice and in fact everything we do we have choice so make the best choice today for a better you tomorrow look at these pics I only post so many to show you what meat is. Wake up and seasoning is all you'll need for mushrooms really give beef is flavor but when you eat it alone you'll be in for a surprising event and will celebrate haha I'm hungry now. But I can wait until the sun go down patience Is key food is also poison so don't rush to someone that's seeking to destroy your future With foods that don't help your nourishment. #food #motivation #better #healthy #choices #JA #Heim #jaheim
and banana peels. Yes, this gentleman is eating banana peels.
Good afternoon IG Food is energy so Give your gut what's Needed to fuel you up. I'm not a vegan I take No following in the world's Delusions of Confusion I just don't eat animal And products there of. It's like saying I'm christian And people start to put Then in box of limitations To life on so many levels. However I do supply My body w/vegan products In which I am investigating Everyday on what's health Or stealth for our body to Be well nurtured to have A wealthy living. Don't just throw away These peels of bananas Add them to your meals So your children are very Strong and energetic. (Google) banana peels And benefits there of And simply add to your Diet aide your environment. Bananas are a healthy fruit with a uniquely filling quality, but their benefits don't just stop in its nutritional value. The peel has plenty of unusual uses for the environment and your body. Bananas are rich in vitamin B6, manganese, vitamin C, fiber, potassium, biotin, and copper. Aug 4, 2014. Nutritional highlights. Strawberries are an excellent source of vitamins C and K as well as providing a good dose of fibre, folic acid, manganese and potassium. They also contain significant amounts of phytonutrients and flavanois which makes strawberries bright red. Herbs to taste w/few tablespoons of Agave is optional can use any herb you love. Also I used coconut oil you can use avocado. You can also use water to fully cook the peels Add oils once it's done. #energy #food #banana #secrets #pay #attention #jaheim
When Jaheim’s not urging fans to eat healthily, he’s telling them about his 40th birthday celebration that included a relaxing moment in a massage chair…
This is how I started my Birthday Celebration Ate before the sunrise took a walk around my property and I looked up to the shy sun covered by clouds and said to the universe thank you for this day thank you for each day. Went back inside for a massage in my lovely chair haha love this chair I believe it's a freak it messages everywhere lol and then I kinda fella sleep right in the chair hahaha nice and easy does it every time and of course I woke up and dove in the bed and I have been celebrating life since I woke up. 😂😁 #Happyholidays #happy #memorialday #happybirthdaytome #Jaheim #JA #Heim #Jaheim #JaheimForeverYours
and sharing tasty vegan food spots in Jersey.
Spent a full day in my homeland in the city of New Brunswick, it was like being in the twilight zone so much going on and everything has changed saw ppl I haven't seen in years always good to see people or to eat at 5 star restaurant's like (Veganized) they have really grand food & service and tastes so good. Tell them I sent you 😁 #veganized #newbrunswick #newbrunswicknj #food #j #JA #Heim #jaheim
What do YOU think about the super slimmed down singer?
More vegan-friendly Jaheim on the flip.
Jaheim is telling fans he’s releasing new music this summer.
How does the sound of a brand new jaheim hot summer record sound to you would you all like that? do you believe in hot summer music Because word I'm hearing is something you all Been longing for and I'm not just talking but they asked me if you the people are ready for something so amazing with a few newly treats up my sleeves and I know your gonna love it Think about it the summer is already here! But they don't think your ready for it and I mean this is it.. the BiG1 and I always have your backs I told them they are always ready And I am not lying I'm just not good at making up stuff LMBO but they really asked me to prepare you for the moment you have all been participating and I am telling you know this is Gonna be my best worn to date LMB😂 However I just hope you guys are ready for the New chapter in my life it's gonna be such a long time coming Jaheim is coming and I feel good (James Brown) lol Pappas gotta brand new bag LMBO and all I need to know are you Truly ready because summer is here? #jaheim #1st #summer #album #are #you #ready #for #a #new #jaheim #hot #summer #sweating #classic #JA #Heim #jaheim
Instagram Twitter all jaheim social media outlets channel into my latest interview with JTV Network podcast on iTunes, Podomatic.com, make sure you listen & subscribe and tell a friend who loves some jaheim lol. #instagram #twitter #facebook #snapchat #all #jaheim #socialsites #listen #to #my #latest #interview #jtv #podcast #iTunnes #podomatic #subscribe #today #tell #a #jaheim #fan #subscribers #todays #now #lol #JaheimForeverYours
This is how Most of my mornings Start off preparing all My food for the week. Eggplant marinated In herbs, spices, oils, Seasonings & such. This is gonna take on Flavor of fish a few I'll Bake and lightly stir fry. I'll also use the loose Cuts to make vegan tuna My version never saw it Done yet I'll try and post Later in the week etc. There's vegan fish cakes In stores & other meals Thats are meatless food Products you'll enjoy. Was most people including Children won't even eat Due to social media emojis This fruit is great source Of vitamins and minerals etc. #EatToLiveOrEatToDie #eggplant #seafood #flavoring #make #it #a #good #day #jaheim
I would have never eaten this or anything I've post as I'm eating today in my earlier days Because all I wanted was junk and now I'm like a grown ass kid walking in manly shoes learning what should be taught or should I say have paid more observation because there were many lessons With family cooking, baking all year around lol. Stop eating all that poisonous candies and feed the system what it truly needs this way we can have healthy children and such with abilities and such life is what we truly make it so focus on eating in colors There is more food than chicken or cows etc. I love brussel sprouts one of the 1st veggies as a young man that change life forever espy when done to prefecto they can taste like meat when crispy and seasoned nicely OMG. I can eat these and take a 2-3 nap wake up energized which is another thing we have to pay close attention to after our consumption of meals we'll fine out how the body feels mins or hours later. #heres #my #crispy #brusselsprouts #ja #heim #jaheim
Lots of vegan products on the market but I'm not gone advertise any brands you can also use proteins and plant based diets to form a meat like texture made of bean, pea, wheat etc. I moderately practice the healthiest there is and for fried foods I try to once in a blue I'll eating more raw or baked more so. I can simply add sauce and enjoy or could have breaded and such but I have more food to go around so this is good enough for now. #vegan #possiblities #vegan #chic #JA #Hiem #jaheim
Breakfast flow 4 ingredients can you guess what they are? Here's a hint ones a banana. Food is really what you make it but try your best to eat in colors as You know when the foods are cooked most lose color depending which ingredients they are however it's still rich and nutritious and if you feel like this may be an issue just consume 3 grams of the same raw ingredients or juice them for a good rush lol. I'll share this wonderful meal with all its ingredients Very momentarily I just want you all to think while others give it a good guess this will show the many foods we all use in our homes as well why so many people need to start trying other varieties to stay well nurtured & full of good foods on a daily basis. Here's another hint: Jackfruit and it is great for healthy bones and it's anti cancerous so this plant is what the Gods of the earth shared amongst the Royals and I'm talking B.C.E. Let's keep this going maybe your children can learn a thing or two or even help you when you need a boost now ain't that love also there is mushrooms but no onion however it was marinated with onions. Now guess the last ingredient I'll give it away soon. This is a live crossword puzzle lol I have to admit it This freestyle meal was an amazing journey I'll have to make this a special trip once a week or month lol. #guessthedish #hinthint #onepiece #is #a #banana #jackfruit #oystermushroom #JA #Heim #jaheim