Call The Barbz: Offset Thinks 'Miserable' Nicki Minaj Shadily Said THIS About His Cardi B Relationship

- By Bossip Staff
Offset Hints At “Miserable” Nicki Minaj Dissing His Relationship With Cardi B

Offset is upset and it’s all because of Nicki Minaj.

As we previously reported Nicki recently sent out a message to “Queens” about self-worth and told them about her previous marriage and baby proposals.

In one tweet, in particular, she also encouraged them not to accept being “cheated on” and “humiliated” just to show off a ring on Instagram.

Onika’s tweets apparently hit a nerve with Migos rapper Offset and he not so subtly slammed “miserable” Nicki for shading his engagement to Cardi B.

“A lot of people want to be happy like me n wifey @iamcardib but they not,” wrote Upset Offset. “Since we met MF been hating.”

While we’re not sure that Nicki was even talking about Bardi and Offset, it’s pretty clear that someone has a guilty conscious….

See what the Barbz think about Offset’s tweets on the flip.

