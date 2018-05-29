#LHHATL: Here’s How Twitter Reacted To Tommie’s Scary, Wild As Hell Meltdown
- By Bossip Staff
Tommie’s Meltdown Shatters Twitter
What a wild episode of #LHHATL. The central theme was Tommie and her meltdown, which resulted in her having to leave the show. She came, she drank (a lot) and she went ham on a producer for asking her the wrong question. In the meantime, she may have exposed the scripted nature of the show, too. Spicy.
Twitter, of course, was absolutely here for it, offering their commentary on the insanity that unfolded. Take a look at all the craziness and the wildest reactions.