LHHATL: Here’s How Twitter Reacted To Tommie’s Scary, Wild As Hell Meltdown

Tommie’s Meltdown Shatters Twitter

What a wild episode of #LHHATL. The central theme was Tommie and her meltdown, which resulted in her having to leave the show. She came, she drank (a lot) and she went ham on a producer for asking her the wrong question. In the meantime, she may have exposed the scripted nature of the show, too. Spicy.

Tommie too real for this show, yal so busy w the “she’s an alcoholic” that yal not hearing what she saying. a drunk mouth speaks sober thoughts 💯 and btw this show scripted minus Tommie and that scene proved it #LHHATL — Milliiions 💎 (@_bunnybuns_) May 29, 2018

Twitter, of course, was absolutely here for it, offering their commentary on the insanity that unfolded. Take a look at all the craziness and the wildest reactions.