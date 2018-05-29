This Is Your “Justice”? Black Man Released From Prison After 21 Years Under Obama Provision, Sent Back To Finish 35-Year Sentence

Image via Getty

Man Sent Back To Prison After Serving 21 Years For Crack Sale Then Released

This is one of the saddest and most infuriating things you will ever read.

Matthew Charles is now 50-something-years-old. He was released from prison in 2016 after serving 21 years in prison for selling crack to an undercover informant in 1996. According to Nashville Public Radio, Charles was released from prison under an Obama administration change to the sentencing guidelines related to crack cocaine. In a sadly unsurprising twist, the U.S. Attorney appealed the decision arguing that because Charles was considered a “career offender” than the retroactive change did not apply to his case.

Now he’s being sent back to prison to finish the 35-year sentence.

While incarcerated, Matthew Charles studied to get a GED and became a law clerk who helped other inmates understand their cases long after the public defender system had discarded them. Since his release he has held a job, volunteered in the community, build relationships with his family and girlfriend.

Charles kept the secrets of those who were illiterate so they wouldn’t face ridicule or harassment — he read them letters from the court and drafted filings for them in the library. He organized bible studies and counseled newcomers. Two decades in federal insitututions — from maximum to low security — without a single disciplinary infraction.

He’ll now lose all of that. BFF John Hairston isn’t pleased:

“The whole thing pisses me off to be honest,” he says, partly to Wolf and partly to the group of guests seated at another table across the lawn, who’re listening intently and shaking their heads. “But it underscores how big a need there is for some reform in the justice system. I don’t care what they say.”

This is Amerikkka where lady justice ain’t blind. That bih a damn lie.