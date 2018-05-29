Brokie Twitter’s Ashy Air Mattress Army Stirred Up Hilarious “Pre-Date” Hysteria
- By Bossip Staff
Black Twitter’s Hilariously Ashy “Pre-Date” Debate Breaks Twitter
Turn with us to the Book of Brokie where you’ll learn about a tragically ashy Twitter phenomenon called “pre-dating” where dusty crusty mouth-breathers take women on extremely cheap or free outings before the first real date. No, seriously, this apparently happens in real life between grown adults and sent all of Black Twitter spiraling into a TIZZY.
