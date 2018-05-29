Her Royal Christmasness Mariah Carey Sold Her 35-Carat Engagement Ring For $2 Million & Sparked Hysteria
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 10
❯
❮
Mimi Sold Her Massive Engagement Ring & Stirred Up Hysteria
After inventing the month of December and Christmas, Auntie Mimi seems to have also perfected the art of PETTY based on reports that she sold her 35-carat engagement ring from ex-billionaire fiancé for $2 million in the most Mariah Carey moment ever (since the last one) that sparked endless chitter-chatter across Twitter.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Mimi selling her 35-carat engagement ring on the flip.