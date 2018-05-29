Her Royal Christmasness Mariah Carey Sold Her 35-Carat Engagement Ring For $2 Million & Sparked Hysteria

Aunty Mimi pawned the Ring and got her coin !!!!! pic.twitter.com/yhmcVIQfZq — ⭐️🎬 D. JIOVAUNTE’ 🎬⭐️ (@Jiovaunte) May 28, 2018

Mimi Sold Her Massive Engagement Ring & Stirred Up Hysteria

After inventing the month of December and Christmas, Auntie Mimi seems to have also perfected the art of PETTY based on reports that she sold her 35-carat engagement ring from ex-billionaire fiancé for $2 million in the most Mariah Carey moment ever (since the last one) that sparked endless chitter-chatter across Twitter.

Mariah Carey sold her engagement ring for $2 million dollars pic.twitter.com/1blQ5M1w0s — SUNNI (@SunniAndTheCity) May 29, 2018

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Mimi selling her 35-carat engagement ring on the flip.