Drugs Are Bad M’kay: Formerly Fine Travie McCoy’s Face Looks Decrepit Now After Heroin Struggles
Travie McCoy Looks Unrecognizable
Remember him? Travis McCoy gained fame as the face from the group “Gym Class Heroes” and (briefly) dating Katy Perry, but now he’s almost unrecognizable.
This is what the once supple-skinned rapper looked like 5 years ago.
This is what Travis looks like in a recent fan photo:
In 2017, McCoy spoke about kicking a super struggley heroin addiction with The Rugged Man’s Podcast. He says it started when he tore his ACL and was sent home with a summer supply of oxycotin from doctors. After withdrawals for months he decided to pop pills recreationally and snorting. The $30 pricey high became too overwhelming and he says he progress to heroin…
This interview was almost a year ago, but it seems like he looks thinner since. Hit the flip for more.
I apologized and promised to never “Caz” her again, So she took me to the Toof Man and got me right,. BUT, LET THIS BE A LESSON TO YOU ALL, as much as Set Trippin gets me hype its not worth losin a “TOOT” over, I mean remember what used to happen when “ANTE UP” come on in the club? I’ve seen bodies, like dead ones, FOR REAL!! Stop the BLOODKLAAT CRYIN and be nice to each other-❤️™️