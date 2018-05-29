Drugs Are Bad M’kay: Formerly Fine Travie McCoy’s Face Looks Decrepit Now After Heroin Struggles

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 9

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Travie McCoy Looks Unrecognizable

Remember him? Travis McCoy gained fame as the face from the group “Gym Class Heroes” and (briefly) dating Katy Perry, but now he’s almost unrecognizable.

This is what the once supple-skinned rapper looked like 5 years ago.

 

 

This is what Travis looks like in a recent fan photo:

In 2017, McCoy spoke about kicking a super struggley heroin addiction with The Rugged Man’s Podcast. He says it started when he tore his ACL and was sent home with a summer supply of oxycotin from doctors. After withdrawals for months he decided to pop pills recreationally and snorting. The $30 pricey high became too overwhelming and he says he progress to heroin…

This interview was almost a year ago, but it seems like he looks thinner since. Hit the flip for more.

