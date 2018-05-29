Legendary Preciousness: Luna Stephens Loves Up On Her Little Brother Miles

John Legend’s Daughter Doting On Her Baby Brother Is The Most Precious Thing On The Internet

John Legend took wife Chrissy Teigen on her first post-Miles date this weekend.

First post-Miles date night! A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on May 27, 2018 at 10:54pm PDT

Not to worry though — Miles was in great hands with his big sis Luna.

❤️ / 📷: @bumper3077 A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on May 28, 2018 at 9:10pm PDT

How adorable is this shot Chrissy Teigen posted of her daughter doting on her son? Sweet riiiiiight?

Chrissy also posted this pic of Luna posing proudly next to the flowers Kim Kardashian sent the family following Miles’ birth.

Luna’s obviously very comfortable in front of the camera. Do you think she’s gonna be a model like her Mommy? A musician like her Dad? Or a Twitter troll like — just kidding!