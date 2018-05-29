It’s Only Right: Snoop Dogg Just Broke The Guinness World Record For Largest Gin And Juice

Snoop Dogg Now Has The World Record For Largest Gin And Juice

In “wait, why is this happening?” news, Snoop Dogg just broke a world record.

The 46-year-old rapper brought one of his most popular songs to life over the weekend as he, hip-hop legend Warren G, and Top Chef winner Michael Voltaggio cooked up a 5-foot tall glass of gin and juice….*laid back*

Measuring in at 550 liters, the alcoholic concoction consisted of 180 bottles of Hendricks gin, according to reports from the Mercury News. The beverage was certified by the Guinness Book of World Records, which decreed it the “largest paradise cocktail.”

Snoop proudly posted pictures from the big day onto his Instagram account, boasting his new world record inspired by his 1994 single.

Congrats, Uncle.