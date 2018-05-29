Real New York Isht: Carmelo Anthony Invests $5 Million In Pizza And Beer

Carmelo Anthony Just Invested $5 Million In Sports Bars

Carmelo Anthony is putting his money on beer and pizza.

The NBA star, in collaboration with with Somerset Hospitality Group, is leading a $5 million investment to roll out a chain of sports bars and pizza joints nationwide, according to The Post.

Anthony is now an investor in Nobodys Pizza, a South Bronx venue from Keith Rubenstein’s real estate empire Somerset. They are now forming a partnership with The Ainsworth, a chain of pubs owned by Brian Mazza and Matt Shendell. You probably know The Ainsworth from their viral internet hit, those “24-karat chicken wings” that got launched in collaboration with the “foodgod” Jonathan Cheban.

The plan now is to roll out the Ainsworth alongside Nobodys Pizza at 20-30 locations near sports stadiums across the country, which is set to be put in moion over the next seven years.

“I am excited about the prospects of partnering with The Ainsworth and Nobody’s Pizza — combining food, entertainment, sports and real estate,” Anthony said in a statement to Side Dish.

The scouting of locations has just begun, but Rubenstein says it’s likely that the first partnership between the two brands will be in Nashville. “We plan to … use our investor base of professional athletes and influencers to promote operations and growth. Side-by-side openings are just being planned and it is too soon to know where.”

The Ainsworth will also open a 7,500-square-foot space in a warehouse that Rubenstein is converting into a food hall on the South Bronx waterfront.