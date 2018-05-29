Stinky Susan: Odoriferously Offended BBC Interviewer Tells Ripe & Rancid Reptile Taylor Swift That She Needs To Wash Her Arse

Image via Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Taylor Swift Told That She Needs To Wash Herself

Taylor Swift stinks and it has nothing to do with her music. Well, her music stinks too, but that’s not what this is about.

Upon exiting the stage at the BBC Biggest Weekend Taylor was immediately interviewed by deejay Greg James and here’s what happened:

#TaylorSwift has her first recorded interview after years of not doing them and she's told that she needs a shower… 😑 #BiggestWeekend pic.twitter.com/7d3AQrvfWI — Taylor Swift News (@Swift_Alert) May 27, 2018

LMFAO! Can you imagine what hot, steamy, sweat-drenched mayonnaise smells like in the summer???