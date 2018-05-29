Bye Teddy! #BlackInk’s Sky Is Lil Baby Coupled Up With THIS Mystery Bae

#BlackInkCrew’s Sky Has A Boyfriend?

In the last season of Black Ink crew, Sky was looking to fulfill her empty nest with a baby, but it looks likes she’s filling that void with a new BOO. Over the weekend, the mother of two showed off her couple-dom with a mystery bae. Looks like Sky has move from Harlem to ATL and scooped her up some young blood!

In Sky’s snaps, the two jovial go shopping and rock matching sandals. Could this be “the one” for her?

S/O teatenders for screen grabbing Sky’s insta-stories.

Previously, Sky was acting all obsessed over Teddy. Do you think this guy is an upgrade???