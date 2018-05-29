Racist Dinner Roll Roseanne Had The Nerve To Call Valerie Jarrett An Ape, Now Her Show Is Cancelled

Image via Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images

Roseanne Barr Cancelled After Racist Tweet To Valerie Jarrett

Roseanne Barr is cancelled. Literally.

The marshmallowy MAGA TV mom gave her thumbs a break from opening packages snacks and candy and instead used them to send racist tweets to a Black woman.

According to TMZ, Barr sent slurs at Barack Obama’s former aide Valerie Jarrett:

“muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

Per usual, this:

I apologize. I am now leaving Twitter. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

GTFOH, lady!