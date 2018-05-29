Racist Dinner Roll Roseanne Had The Nerve To Call Valerie Jarrett An Ape, Now Her Show Is Cancelled
- By Bossip Staff
Roseanne Barr Cancelled After Racist Tweet To Valerie Jarrett
Roseanne Barr is cancelled. Literally.
The marshmallowy MAGA TV mom gave her thumbs a break from opening packages snacks and candy and instead used them to send racist tweets to a Black woman.
According to TMZ, Barr sent slurs at Barack Obama’s former aide Valerie Jarrett:
“muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”
Per usual, this:
GTFOH, lady!