Racist Dinner Roll Roseanne Had The Nerve To Call Valerie Jarrett An Ape, Now Her Show Is Cancelled

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Image via Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images

Roseanne Barr Cancelled After Racist Tweet To Valerie Jarrett

Roseanne Barr is cancelled. Literally.

The marshmallowy MAGA TV mom gave her thumbs a break from opening packages snacks and candy and instead used them to send racist tweets to a Black woman.

According to TMZ, Barr sent slurs at Barack Obama’s former aide Valerie Jarrett:

“muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

Per usual, this:

GTFOH, lady!

Categories: Bolitics, Ho Sit Down, In White Folks News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus