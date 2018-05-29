Strong Black Loving: Niecy Nash & Her Hubby Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary With A Wakanda Themed Bash
Niecy Nash And Her Husband Celebrate Their Seven Year Wedding Anniversary
Niecy Nash and her longtime love recently celebrated seven years of marital bliss.
The “Claws” TNT star and her hubby Jay Tucker partied at a Wakanda themed bash that included actors Blair Underwood…
and Harold Perrineau.
The happy couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other and slow danced in front of friends at L.A.’s Hyperion Public.
Ain’t sweet black love, grand???
Chrissy Metz stopped by Niecy and Jay’s party.