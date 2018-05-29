Princess Love And Ray J Reveal The Name Of Their Bouncing Baby Girl

Princess Love And Ray J Reveal Name Of Their Baby Girl

Princess Love and Ray J are revealing the name they gave their bundle of joy. The couple who welcomed a baby girl last week excitedly told fans that their firstborn would be known as Melody Love Norwood.

Melody Love Norwood 💝 — Princess Love (@mzprincesslove) May 26, 2018

Princess also gushed that she and Ray can’t stop staring at their daughter.

Ray and I are so in love with our baby girl, she’s sooooo beautiful we can’t stop staring at her 😍 — Princess Love (@mzprincesslove) May 26, 2018

While Princess revealed their baby’s name, Ray told PEOPLE Magazine all about the gifts he wants for his first Father’s Day including $125 noise-canceling headphones,a $500 Nikon DSLR camera and a $350 Bentley GTC Kids Electric car for baby Melody.

Ray also recently praised his “soul mate” Princess for sacrificing and having their child.

Congrats Ray and Princess!