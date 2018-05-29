Princess Love And Ray J Reveal The Name Of Their Bouncing Baby Girl
Princess Love and Ray J are revealing the name they gave their bundle of joy. The couple who welcomed a baby girl last week excitedly told fans that their firstborn would be known as Melody Love Norwood.
Princess also gushed that she and Ray can’t stop staring at their daughter.
While Princess revealed their baby’s name, Ray told PEOPLE Magazine all about the gifts he wants for his first Father’s Day including $125 noise-canceling headphones,a $500 Nikon DSLR camera and a $350 Bentley GTC Kids Electric car for baby Melody.
Ray also recently praised his “soul mate” Princess for sacrificing and having their child.
I just wanna say to you @princesslove I LOVE YOU! im so Proud. This has been life Changing for me. To watch you go thru all of this for us to have this beautiful Ángel! I have so much more respect for u in so Many new ways- you have humbled me to the highest level- if I ever doubted you or didnt show it I am so so sorry! You are my heart and soul! I will always be there for you 4LIFE! and even in heaven!!! THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU- and to all the women who have been down this journey I love and respect you- and I promise to show that! and to my beautiful wife this is just the beggining of the best time in our life!!! you are my true soulmate and I love you soooooo much!! #NewParents #BabyLove @rayjnprincess #Godsplan
Congrats Ray and Princess!