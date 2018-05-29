Princess Love And Ray J Reveal The Name Of Their Bouncing Baby Girl

- By Bossip Staff
Princess Love and Ray J are revealing the name they gave their bundle of joy. The couple who welcomed a baby girl last week excitedly told fans that their firstborn would be known as Melody Love Norwood.

Princess also gushed that she and Ray can’t stop staring at their daughter.

While Princess revealed their baby’s name, Ray told PEOPLE Magazine all about the gifts he wants for his first Father’s Day including $125 noise-canceling headphones,a $500 Nikon DSLR camera and a $350 Bentley GTC Kids Electric car for baby Melody.

Ray also recently praised his “soul mate” Princess for sacrificing and having their child.

Congrats Ray and Princess!

