Sentient Slab Of Swamp Slop Roseanne Spouted Racism And Got Her Sitcom Canceled, Twitter High-Steps On Her Show’s Grave

Roseanne’s Show Is Canceled (Finally)

The statement was quick and to the point, following Roseanne’s racist Twitter tirade: “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.” That’s right. ABC has officially canceled Roseanne in the middle of its first season after the star tweeted that Valerie Jarrett was a “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.” It’s almost as if the person we said was racist would be racist. Wow. Novel.

Welp. She’s canceled. Her show is canceled. We’re happy. So is the rest of Twitter. Enjoy the consequences and stay mad you salty sickos.