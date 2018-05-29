#BlackGirlMagic Yara Shahidi Covers Harper’s Bazaar Arabia & Sweetly Says Her Mom Is Her Role Model
REVEALED: June cover star @yarashahidi is on a mission to foster equality. Tap the link in the bio to read our interview with the teenage actor and activist who uses her platform to connect communities. #HarpersBazaarArabia #YaraShahidi #Grownish نجمة غلاف شهر يونيو Yara shahidi تتحدث إلى هاربرز بازار عن المساواة والتقريب بين المجتمعات المختلفة. اضغط على الرابط الموجود أعلى صفحتنا لقراءة المزيد عن هذه الشابة الناشطة المثيرة للاهتمام #هاربرز_بازار_العربية #يارا_شهيدي Outfit: @chanelofficial Haute Couture #SS18 Photographer: @taylortupy Stylist: @andreaskokkino at @thewallgroup Hair: @naivashaintl at Exclusive Artists using Oribe Haircare Make-up: @emilychengmakeup Production: Ashumi Sanghvi @mad_prod Arabic calligraphy: @nadkanso Interview: @emilybazaar
Yara Shahidi Covers Harpers Bazaar Arabia
Yara Shahidi is covering Harper’s Bazaar Arabia and speaking on life as a famed teen/activist. The 18-year-old “Blackish” star spoke with writer Emily Baxter-Priest while rocking Chanel Haute Couture and dishing on her Iranian/Black heritage.
She also shoutouts influential people like Somali-American model Halima Aden as inspiring,
“I think it’s really cool to see a hijab model, it means that anything is possible. A lot of times they say to get somewhere you have to fit into a box, but her presence proves you can stick to what you believe in and the world can shift around you..”
but ultimately says that her mother Keri Shahidi is her role model.
“I have to say, I’ve been learning more and more about what the women in my family have accomplished and it’s extraordinary. Their dedication to people, to science, to community, to politics… But my mama, she’s my first role model. She’s really shown me how to be a woman of colour.”
How cute are Yara and her mom?
More of Yara in Harper’s Bazaar Arabia on the flip.
Actor, activist, and all-around BEAUTY (inside and out) Yara Shahidi. Styled by me in Chanel Haute Couture and her own pristine Nike Air Max 97s. One of the most inspiring people I’ve worked with in a while. Yara Shahidi for President. @yarashahidi Thank you @harpersbazaararabia @louisenichol @emilybazaar Yara wears Chanel Haute Couture @chanelofficial #SS18 Photo: @taylortupy Stylist: @andreaskokkino Hair: @naivashaintl Makeup: @emilychengmakeup Production: @mad_prod #yarashahidi #beauty #activist #actor #styledbyandreaskokkino #chanelcouture #chanel #harpersbazaararabia #yarashahidi #nikeairmax #nike