BlackGirlMagic Yara Shahidi Covers Harper’s Bazaar Arabia & Sweetly Says Her Mom Is Her Role Model

Yara Shahidi Covers Harpers Bazaar Arabia

Yara Shahidi is covering Harper’s Bazaar Arabia and speaking on life as a famed teen/activist. The 18-year-old “Blackish” star spoke with writer Emily Baxter-Priest while rocking Chanel Haute Couture and dishing on her Iranian/Black heritage.

She also shoutouts influential people like Somali-American model Halima Aden as inspiring,

“I think it’s really cool to see a hijab model, it means that anything is possible. A lot of times they say to get somewhere you have to fit into a box, but her presence proves you can stick to what you believe in and the world can shift around you..”

but ultimately says that her mother Keri Shahidi is her role model.

“I have to say, I’ve been learning more and more about what the women in my family have accomplished and it’s extraordinary. Their dedication to people, to science, to community, to politics… But my mama, she’s my first role model. She’s really shown me how to be a woman of colour.”

Same same 👯‍♀️ A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on May 22, 2018 at 11:14am PDT

How cute are Yara and her mom?

More of Yara in Harper’s Bazaar Arabia on the flip.