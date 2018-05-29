LevelUp Atlanta Hosts Connecting The Dots Social Mixer And Q&A
Connecting The Dots is a conversation series designed to push and promote education within the creative community in Atlanta through storytelling. This past edition featured James Supreme, Manager of A&R at Universal Music Publishing Group + Manager of Grammy-nominated record producer Bizness Boi. The conversation was moderated by brand strategist and Executive Director of Von Allen, Trevon Williams.
This past Thursday, May 24th, Level Up Atlanta hosted their latest installment of Connecting The Dots. The event began as a social mixer in which guest enjoyed effective networking, live music by Dj John J, and an open bar. The second half of the event included a live conversation with Supreme and Williams that touched on how James ended up as the Manager of A&R UMPG at the age of 24, placing a record with Mary J Blige on Elton John’s tribute album, working with G Eazy and the Revels Group and much more. The live conversation which was concluded with a Q&A open to the audience. Check out event photos on the flip!