LevelUp Atlanta Hosts Connecting The Dots Social Mixer And Q&A

Connecting The Dots is a conversation series designed to push and promote education within the creative community in Atlanta through storytelling. This past edition featured James Supreme​, Manager of A&R at Universal Music Publishing Group + Manager of Grammy-nominated record producer Bizness Boi. The conversation was moderated by brand strategist and Executive Director of Von Allen, ​Trevon Williams.​

This past Thursday, May 24th, ​Level Up Atlanta​ hosted their latest installment of Connecting The Dots. The event began as a social mixer in which guest enjoyed effective networking, live music by ​Dj John J​, and an open bar. The second half of the event included a live conversation with Supreme and Williams that touched on how James ended up as the Manager of A&R UMPG at the age of 24, placing a record with Mary J Blige on Elton John’s tribute album, working with G Eazy and the Revels Group and much more. The live conversation which was concluded with a Q&A open to the audience. Check out event photos on the flip!