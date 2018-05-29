New Music: RnB Vocalist MEELAH Drops Single “Now You’re Mad”

R&B vocalist Meelah is excited to release her new single “Now You’re Mad,” which is a follow up to her to spring release “Desert Love”. Premiered via YouKnowIGotSoul.com, the single is just in time to add to summer playlists.

Lead singer of platinum-selling R&B girl group 702, Meelah will be hitting the road performing at venues across the country starting May 25 and Dominican Republic at the Hard Rock Café on June 16 alongside Musiq Soulchild.

The singer, philanthropist, entrepreneur and mom of one is looking forward to officially launching her solo career after having had much success in 702. Stay tuned for more to come from this super talented vocal sensation and click the link below to hear “Now You’re Mad”!