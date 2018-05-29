New Music: Lil Nizzy Ft. YFN Lucci Release Summer Single “Blockstar”

Do 4 Self & TSO’s own, Lil Nizzy, teamed up with YFN Lucci for his new leading single, Blockstar, off his upcoming project –The Chemist. This track, produced by Will Hansford, is an energetic summer anthem with a hard-hitting trap beat, that paints a vivid picture of Nizzy & Lucci’s life on the “block”. Lil Nizzy is a young Philly native rapper who hones an upbeat sound and unique sense of story-telling through his raw lyrics. The Chemist is set to release July 4th 2018 on all digital platforms. Check out “Blockstar” by clicking the link below!

BLOCKSTAR