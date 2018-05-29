Yeeeeeeah BayBayyyyy: Cardi B Unveils New Video For “I Like It” Feat. Bad Bunny And J. Balvin [VIDEO]

Atlantic Records Releases New Cardi B Video For “I Like It”

It’s hard not to love Cardi B PERIOD, but what isn’t to like about her new Eif Rivera directed visuals for “I Like It” feat. Bad Bunny and J. Balvin?

Check it out below:

We love the colors and fashion, don’t you? It’s great to see Latinos reppin’ the culture. Everything about this video is fire…

And you can tell Cardi is feeling it too!