BlackLivesMatter: Black N. Carolina Teen Suffers 17 Wounds Resulting From Police Shooting

Police Shoot Leave Black Teen With 17 Wounds In Shooting

Another one of our brothas has been gunned down in the street by police.

According to WPDE, 18-year-old Dezmond Bethea was shot 8 times and suffered 17 wounds that resulted in 8 hours of surgery. He is expected to survive, but his family, namely his grandmother wants answers and more.

“He’s fighting for his life. He’s fighting for his life. And as far as the investigation, we can’t say anything, like. The SBI. It could take a week. It could take a month. It could take whatever. You know, we’re still waiting to hear from there. I understand it’s going to take some time for this to take place,” said Bethea.

Around 2am Saturday night a 911 call came in about shots fired in Laurinburg. Police are not providing any information about whether or not Dezmond was armed as the investigation is ongoing.

We’ll have our eyes on this case and will provide any new info that becomes available.

Prayers up for that young man and his family.