Swirl Gone Sour: Boris Becker’s Bangin’ Biracial Bride Is Bidding Him Auf Wiedersehen

Former Tennis Champ Boris Becker Separates From Wife Lilly

We used to post this swirl family all the time. Sadly it seems it hasn’t worked out for Boris Becker and his biracial wife Lilly.

According to Page Six reports:

The German news agency dpa reported Tuesday that a Berlin lawyer for the two confirmed the breakup of three-time Wimbledon winner Becker, 50, and his Dutch model wife, 41. Lawyer Christian-Oliver Moser told dpa “the decision after a 13-year-long relationship and nine years of marriage wasn’t an easy one.” Moser said the couple’s main concern now was the well-being of their son, Amadeus, and that the separation was “amicable.”

Well at least it’s amicable. The report says Becker has mainly made recent headlines because of money trouble. Wonder if that’s what led to the split!