YYEEUUUCHH: Pusha T FLAMES Drake With Scathing Bars About His Father, “Secret” Son, And Best Friend 40

Pusha T Responds To Drake With Diss Track

Welp, that didn’t take long.

Just a few days after Drake viciously fired back at Pusha T’s light shade toward him on his new project, Pusha T came back with assault rivals blasting mercilessly.

On his new diss track, “The Story of Adidnon” Pusha raps over Jay-Z’s “Story Of O.J.” with scathing rhymes about Drakes’ father leaving him and his mother at the age of 5, teases Drake about having a baby with a known vixen/porn star and never publically addressing it, and even mocks his producer Noah “40” Shebib’s battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

It’s…a lot. Take a listen:

Sheesh. It’s hard to say what’s going too far with a rapper willing to reference Whitney Houston’s additction problems on his album cover…but we guess all’s fair in war and hip-hop!

What do you think of Pusha’s retort? Do y’all think Drake is okay??

Getty